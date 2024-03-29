Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$14.00” Price Target for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.84.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.45.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.6901554 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

