StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $353.71 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

