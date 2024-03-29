StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.