StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

