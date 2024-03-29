StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

