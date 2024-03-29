StockNews.com Downgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.00.

NYSE:CW opened at $255.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.62. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $257.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares valued at $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

