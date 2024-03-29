StockNews.com Downgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.29.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,336,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,370,000 after purchasing an additional 531,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $27,699,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $29,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.