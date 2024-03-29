StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Koss stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of -0.87.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

