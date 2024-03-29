StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
