StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $151,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

