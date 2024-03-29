StockNews.com Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNHI

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNHI opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.