StockNews.com Lowers CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNO opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $35,210.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,820.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $35,210.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,820.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 9,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $253,491.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,487.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

