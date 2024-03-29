StockNews.com Lowers LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.9 %

LGIH opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 10.66. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $879,709.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

