StockNews.com Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LPSN. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.52. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 169,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $607,632.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,955,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,739,745.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 169,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $607,632.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,955,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,739,745.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 685,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $37,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $156,410,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,084,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 875,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,006,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

