Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STOK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.68. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares in the company, valued at $126,550.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,615 shares of company stock worth $212,852 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.