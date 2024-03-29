Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$31.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

SCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Strathcona Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:SCR opened at C$28.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$20.16 and a 52-week high of C$30.48.

In other news, Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

