Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.75.

Stride Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LRN opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Stride has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

