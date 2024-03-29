Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 896,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 7.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $13,510,000. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 456,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

