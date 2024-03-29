Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $825.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $850.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

