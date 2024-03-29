Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

