Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $1.07 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,649 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

