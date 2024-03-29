Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

