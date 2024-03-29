Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $6.57 Million in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,000. MicroStrategy accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy
In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,396 shares of company stock worth $87,014,015. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MicroStrategy Stock Down 11.2 %
Shares of MSTR opened at $1,704.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $255.45 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $989.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.76.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
