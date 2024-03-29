Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 912 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $148.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

