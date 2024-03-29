Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 169 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CNI stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

