Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 51 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FDS opened at $454.17 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.46.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

