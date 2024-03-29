Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. makes up about 5.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.68% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,691.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.47.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.