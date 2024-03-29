Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. makes up about 5.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.68% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,691.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 33.82%.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
