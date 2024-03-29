Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.02 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

