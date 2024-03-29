Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.20. The stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.02 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.