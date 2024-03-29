Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 483 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

