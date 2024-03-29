Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $865.23.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $1,010.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $834.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.