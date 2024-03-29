Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $1,300.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $925.00 to $1,300.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $865.23.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $1,010.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $834.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,777 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $692,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after acquiring an additional 194,700 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

