Susquehanna Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $35.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

