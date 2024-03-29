Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $45.00. 829,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,349,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

Several research firms have commented on SYM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $78,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,507.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock valued at $285,346,932. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

