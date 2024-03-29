Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $35.41 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

