Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading 1.5% Higher

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $177.40 and last traded at $177.21. 3,716,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,112,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Target by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

