Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

TARS has been the subject of several research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,595,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 43,699 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,399,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

