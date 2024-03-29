Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.98

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 138857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,874,807. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.