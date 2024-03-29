TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) versus Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Head to Head Comparison

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of TC Biopharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organovo and TC Biopharm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $370,000.00 27.95 -$17.26 million ($2.17) -0.47 TC Biopharm $4.76 million 0.19 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

TC Biopharm has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Organovo and TC Biopharm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

TC Biopharm has a consensus target price of $1,400.00, indicating a potential upside of 106,770.23%. Given TC Biopharm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TC Biopharm is more favorable than Organovo.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and TC Biopharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo -4,061.12% -182.88% -138.52% TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Organovo has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Biopharm has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TC Biopharm beats Organovo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo



Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive 3D bioprinted human liver tissue with distinct hepatocellular and non-parenchymal cell compartments. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About TC Biopharm



TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

