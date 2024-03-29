Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance
TDS stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 519,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,762,000 after buying an additional 565,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 774,892 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telephone and Data Systems
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.