Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TDS stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after buying an additional 3,981,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after buying an additional 519,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,762,000 after buying an additional 565,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 774,892 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

