TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.72.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,798,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

