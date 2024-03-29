Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $136.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

