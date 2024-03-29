Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 2.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,152.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,912.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,699.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

