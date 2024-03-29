Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 436 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

HCA stock opened at $333.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $334.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

