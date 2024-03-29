Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 220,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after acquiring an additional 71,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNG opened at $161.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

