Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $581.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

