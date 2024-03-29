Terreno Realty Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 411,973 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

