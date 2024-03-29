Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

TRUMY stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. Terumo has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Terumo had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Terumo will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

