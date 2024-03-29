Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSDOF remained flat at C$29.50 during trading hours on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a twelve month low of C$29.50 and a twelve month high of C$29.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.23.

About Tessenderlo Group

Further Reading

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

