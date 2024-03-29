Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the February 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.
Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSDOF remained flat at C$29.50 during trading hours on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a twelve month low of C$29.50 and a twelve month high of C$29.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.23.
About Tessenderlo Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tessenderlo Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.