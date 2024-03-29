Tezos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.51 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $42.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001570 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000941 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 996,762,955 coins and its circulating supply is 976,124,196 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

