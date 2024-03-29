TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Matterport by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Matterport by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,818,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,909 shares of company stock worth $893,572. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,885,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,304. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

