TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $405,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VSS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $116.84. 285,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

