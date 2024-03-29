TFB Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,997 iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. TFB Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,419. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $117.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

